Yodha song Zindagi Tere Naam: Sidharth Malhotra romances Raashii Khanna. Watch

Yodha song Zindagi Tere Naam: From hiking and staying in a tent to enjoying a bike rides in Delhi and other places, Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna share many cute and romantic moments in Yodha's first song. The makers dropped Yodha song Zindagi Tere Naam's music video on Saturday, which showed Sidharth and Raashii's character spending time together with beautiful mountains as backdrop. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha postponed for the 4th time Yodha song Zindagi Tere Naam featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna dropped on Saturday.

Watch Yodha song Zindagi Tere Naam

The lyrics of the song are penned by Kaushal Kishore and it is sung by Vishal Mishra. Sidharth, who was recently seen in the web series Indian Police Force alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, will be once again seen in an action avatar in Yodha, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres in March, 2024.

More about the film

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani also stars in Yodha. Karan Johar and the film's cast unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film Yodha recently. The one-minute-long clip showed Sidharth fighting mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight.

Taking to Instagram, Karan posted the teaser and wrote, “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! Yodha teaser out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022 and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Sidharth Malhotra on Yodha

Talking about Yodha, Sidharth earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

