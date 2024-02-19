Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra fights hijackers mid-air in Karan Johar's action film

Producer Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Yodha on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted the video. He wrote, “The sky’s the limit and he’s about to cross them all. Landing straight to your screens with a BANG! #YodhaTeaser OUT NOW!#Yodha in cinemas March 15.” (Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha postponed for the 4th time) Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra play a soldier once again.

Yodha teaser

The one-minute-long teaser showed Sidharth Malhotra fighting hijackers and terrorists mid-air to rescue passengers on an Air India flight. The action-packed teaser also shows Sidharth bashing up people inside what appears to be the Parliament.

Several segments also showed gunfights. Sidharth is seen wearing a uniform as he takes up the task of fighting terrorists. The teaser also gave glimpses of Disha Patani as an air hostess and Raashii Khanna too.

Dharma Productions also posted the teaser on its YouTube channel. They wrote, “Brace for impact as this will create a turbulence unlike any other on the screens. Packed with action and thrill, Sidharth Malhotra is all set to be - Yodha.”

About Yodha

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15 and then again to December 15. Then it was shifted to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

What Sidharth had said about Yodha

Talking about Yodha, Sidharth earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

