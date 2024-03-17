Farah Khan gives a tour of Karan Johar's new closet, confesses she feels ‘very poor.' Watch
Farah Khan and Karan Johar are back with another hilarious video and this time, he shows her around his new closet filled with shimmery jackets.
Karan Johar and Farah Khan shared another hilarious video of them mocking each other on Instagram. On Sunday, Farah shared a video of her taking a tour of Karan's new closet, which ultimately made her remark that she is feeling ‘very poor’. (Also read: Farah Khan asks Karan Johar for an outfit after losing weight, he sends full wardrobe with stylist: 'Dost ho toh aisa')
Farah's tour of Karan Johar's closet
“We are going into Karan Johar's new closet!” said Farah in the beginning of the video, as Karan did a side step and chatted with her along the way. As he entered a big room, with Farah following just behind, he said, “First you have to go through my bed…room!” “I'm willing to go through your bed!” she replied, to which Karan then added, “Which is where nothing happens!”
All the dancer clothes?
As Karan walked ahead towards his closet, he opened a rack to show and said, “Farah these are all the clothes that you will never wear because they are actually good!” He then showed the shimmery jackets and Farah instantly added, “Oh my god I am feeling very poor!”
The next board had an array of denims, while another one had oversized clothes. “That's so your thing!” he added. A third chamber had designer jackets and more shimmery jackets, to which Farah hilariously noted, “These are all the dancer clothes you have brought here… from Shava Shava!”
Sharing the post, Farah wrote in the caption, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends” Karan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and put the caption, “We need a show!!!”
Hrithik Roshan commented on the hilarious banter and said, “Hahahahahaha.” While singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani added, “You guys are crazy!” Malaika Arora and Shreya Ghoshal also commented with laughing face emoticons.
