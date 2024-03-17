Farah Khan gives a tour of Karan Johar's new closet, confesses she feels ‘very poor.' Watch

Farah's tour of Karan Johar's closet

“We are going into Karan Johar's new closet!” said Farah in the beginning of the video, as Karan did a side step and chatted with her along the way. As he entered a big room, with Farah following just behind, he said, “First you have to go through my bed…room!” “I'm willing to go through your bed!” she replied, to which Karan then added, “Which is where nothing happens!”

All the dancer clothes?

As Karan walked ahead towards his closet, he opened a rack to show and said, “Farah these are all the clothes that you will never wear because they are actually good!” He then showed the shimmery jackets and Farah instantly added, “Oh my god I am feeling very poor!”

The next board had an array of denims, while another one had oversized clothes. “That's so your thing!” he added. A third chamber had designer jackets and more shimmery jackets, to which Farah hilariously noted, “These are all the dancer clothes you have brought here… from Shava Shava!”

Sharing the post, Farah wrote in the caption, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends” Karan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and put the caption, “We need a show!!!”

Hrithik Roshan commented on the hilarious banter and said, “Hahahahahaha.” While singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani added, “You guys are crazy!” Malaika Arora and Shreya Ghoshal also commented with laughing face emoticons.

