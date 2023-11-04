close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farah Khan asks Karan Johar for an outfit after losing weight, he sends full wardrobe with stylist: 'Dost ho toh aisa'

Farah Khan asks Karan Johar for an outfit after losing weight, he sends full wardrobe with stylist: 'Dost ho toh aisa'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 04, 2023 12:42 PM IST

Farah Khan seemingly lost some weight and asked her close friend Karan Johar for an outfit to wear to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Here's what he did next.

Filmmaker, choreographer Farah Khan is gearing up for the Diwali parties in Mumbai, starting with Manish Malhotra who is known for his extravagant get-togethers every year. On Saturday, Farah took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her prep as Karan Johar sent her a whole wardrobe full of outfit options. It happened after Farah felt she had nothing to wear as she lost some kilos. Also read: Farah Khan wants to check into a London hotel with 40 pounds

Farah Khan recently lost some weight.
Farah Khan lost weight

In the video, Farah showed a team of stylists, led by Karan Johar's stylist Eka Lakhani. An unpacked suitcase was kept on a bed as Eka was getting all the outfits ready. Farah, who was behind the camera, said, “So I told Karan Johar I've nothing to wear for Diwali and this is what he's done.”

“He's sent a stylist, Eka Lakhani to my house and just look at this,” she added, and showed a whole clothing line full of colourful outfits. Farah further said, “I could have shot a whole movie with this crew.” She goes on to ask Eka about the outfits. The stylist replied, “They are really beautiful clothes.”

As Farah told her that she only wanted one outfit for Manish's party, the stylist said, “But you have lost so much weight, you are looking stunning, I think you can try many more…” Farah interrupted and wrapped up the video, saying, “And, this is why I am shooting this video. Thank you. You need not say anything more.”

Karan Johar reacted to Farah Khan

Sharing the video, the Om Shanti Om director wrote in the caption, “Dost ho toh aisa (A friend like him)! @karanjohar spoiling me thoroughly.. @ekalakhani thank you for all the trouble you taking.. p.s.- how will you make fun of my clothes now Karan?” Farah's hilarious post left Karan Johar in splits in the comments section. Rasha Thadani dropped laughing face emojis.

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Karan is lucky to have kind and big-hearted friends like you and SRK.” “Where do you find such friends,” added another. One more said, “So sweet of him.”

