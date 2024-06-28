Bad Newz Trailer: Vicky Kaushal & Ammy Virk are fathers to Triptii Dimri’s twins, but Katrina’s cameo steals the show

In 2019 we took a rollercoaster ride in Good Newwz where two couples were trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). However, things got messy when the clinic had a sperm mix-up. Well, this year we will be introduced to heteropaternal superfecundation when Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk become fathers to Triptii Dimri’s twins. Yes, we couldn’t believe it either when we witnessed this chaos unfold in the hilarious trailer of Bad Newz today. The dialogues will leave you in splits while Vicky’s comic timing will deeply impress you. Also, can he get any hotter? Ammy and Triptii are also quite convincing. However, the star of the show is Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif. Vicky, Triptii and Ammy in Bad Newz trailer

That’s right. Katrina has a ‘special appearance’ in the film. Her appearance, in a poster, is special because Vicky is ready to guard it with his life. Let us explain. In one sequence, Vicky puts up Tiger Shroff and Katrina’s posters on the wall because he believes looking at ‘sundar’ people will result in delivering ‘sundar’ babies. When Ammy proceeds to tear Katrina’s poster off the wall, Vicky steps in and heroically tells him: “Haath nahi lagana! Yahan nahi. Yahan toh meri laash se guzarna hoga.” Well, fans have loved Katrina’s ‘cameo’ in the trailer along with a hilarious reference to Vicky’s Manmarziyaan (2018) character.

Vicky and Ammy with Katrina

In the comment section of the trailer shared by Vicky on Instagram, fans are showering love on this Katrina reference. For instance, one social media user wrote: “Vicky Kaushal being the biggest green flag, protecting Katrina even here🤣💚”, while another joked, “Finally Vicky and katrina sharing the screen 😂😂😉😉😉.” A third comment read: “The Katrina reference and the enddddd 😂👏🏼”, whereas another internet user quipped, “Vicky real life connections in this film was hilarious 🤣😆.”

Comment section of Bad Newz trailer shared by Vicky

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Katrina and Vicky together in a film. Well, Bad Newz almost fulfils this wish. We can’t wait to witness Vicky, Ammy and Triptii’s crazy journey to parenthood when the Anand Tiwari comedy arrives in theatres on July 19.