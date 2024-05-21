 ‘Seems more pregnant than Deepika’: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s viral video from London leaves fans speculating - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Seems more pregnant than Deepika’: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s viral video from London leaves fans speculating

ByMahima Pandey
May 21, 2024 12:28 PM IST

A video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from London has gone viral convincing fans that they are expecting their first child

On Monday, Deepika Padukone stepped out in public to cast her vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It was the first time fans got a glimpse of her baby bump. She was twinning with her husband Ranveer Singh and looked flawless as she basked in the glow of her pregnancy. Well, there is another Bollywood actor who is currently trending online because fans are convinced she is expecting her first child.

Deepika is expecting her first child in September. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Katrina is also pregnant
Deepika is expecting her first child in September. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Katrina is also pregnant

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

We are talking about Katrina Kaif, who is with her husband Vicky Kaushal in London where they celebrated latter's birthday earlier this week. Well, on the day of elections, a video of the two surfaced on social media. In the clip shot from across the street, the couple who got married in 2021 can be seen walking together. However, what piqued the interest of fans in this clip is a change in Kat’s walk and her oversized coat on top. Internet users are now speculating that the actor is pregnant and has left the country to avoid media attention.

 

In the comment section below, one social media user pointed out, “Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it”, whereas another wrote: “She is walking as if she is pregnant.” Another convinced fan commented: “I think she is pregnant 😍😍😍😍It's not the big jacket but the way she walks.”

This isn't the first time that Katrina and Vicky are in the news due to pregnancy rumours. Their pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year had also ignited similar buzz. Well, if these speculations are true, we wish the lovely couple all the happiness as they embark on the exciting journey of parenthood together!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mahima Pandey

    Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

News / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Seems more pregnant than Deepika’: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s viral video from London leaves fans speculating

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On