‘Seems more pregnant than Deepika’: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s viral video from London leaves fans speculating

On Monday, Deepika Padukone stepped out in public to cast her vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. It was the first time fans got a glimpse of her baby bump. She was twinning with her husband Ranveer Singh and looked flawless as she basked in the glow of her pregnancy. Well, there is another Bollywood actor who is currently trending online because fans are convinced she is expecting her first child. Deepika is expecting her first child in September. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that Katrina is also pregnant

We are talking about Katrina Kaif, who is with her husband Vicky Kaushal in London where they celebrated latter's birthday earlier this week. Well, on the day of elections, a video of the two surfaced on social media. In the clip shot from across the street, the couple who got married in 2021 can be seen walking together. However, what piqued the interest of fans in this clip is a change in Kat’s walk and her oversized coat on top. Internet users are now speculating that the actor is pregnant and has left the country to avoid media attention.

In the comment section below, one social media user pointed out, “Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it”, whereas another wrote: “She is walking as if she is pregnant.” Another convinced fan commented: “I think she is pregnant 😍😍😍😍It's not the big jacket but the way she walks.”

This isn't the first time that Katrina and Vicky are in the news due to pregnancy rumours. Their pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year had also ignited similar buzz. Well, if these speculations are true, we wish the lovely couple all the happiness as they embark on the exciting journey of parenthood together!