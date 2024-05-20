Deepika Padukone debuts her baby bump with Ranveer Singh at polling booth; cop says ‘kya farak padhta hai’

Back in February this year, Bollywood’s royal couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a good news with fans. The actors, who have been happily married for almost 6 years now, announced that they are expecting their first child. They will be welcoming their baby into the world in September 2024. Ever since then, Deepika has uploaded several photos on social media but was very careful about hiding her baby bump. Even during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, the actor posed for most pictures with her back to the camera. But we finally got a glimpse today! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh cast their vote

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections kick-started in Maharashtra, Deepika stepped out to vote with Ranveer by her side. The soon-to-be parents kept it cool and casual in matching white shirts and blue denim jeans. They set couple goals for fans yet again as they walked into the polling booth, hand in hand. Deepika was basking in the glow of her pregnancy, flaunting her baby bump for the very first time. The paparazzi were obviously excited to see her but before their excitement got out of hand, a cop scolded them in a viral video saying, “Kya farak padhta hai humko, Deepika hai Ranveer hai? Niklo yahan se.”

Well, fans can’t keep calm and are gushing over Deepika and her journey to motherhood on social media. For instance, one social media user shared, “Ab kaha gye vo log Jo keh rahe the, she'll go for surrogacy and not get pregnant herself? Damn! I love her so much😍 I'm crying looking at her baby bump🥺🥺."

On the work front, Deepika has a packed lineup. She will next be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will also reunite with Ranveer in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which marks his return to the screen as ACP Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. We wish the two all the very best for an exciting year ahead!