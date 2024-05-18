Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone a cute nickname now that they are going to be parents soon. Check it out

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going to be parents soon and look like he has given her a new nickname. In a new post on Instagram, Ranveer cheered for his wife as she became the first Indian star to feature on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 list. He called her his ‘baby mama’. (Also read: Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian star to feature on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 list) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome a baby.

Ranveer's shoutout to his baby mama

Sharing a screenshot of the Deadline article, Ranveer wrote, “Baby Momma got ‘em shook, yeaahh." He also added a crown emoji and tagged Deepika and Deadline.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Deepika get a new nickname.

Parents-to-be

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. The baby is due in September. The couple decided to confirm the rumours around her pregnancy after she made an appearance at the BAFTAs with her belly covered in a saree. At the Ambani Jamnagar bash in March, Ranveer even spoke about how excited he was about becoming a dad.

Deepika made her debut on the Deadline list earlier this week. In a statement reflecting on her journey and motivations, Deepika emphasised her profound appreciation for the collaborative nature of the film industry, stating, “Of course, the success of a movie is important, but for me, the time I've had with people and the experiences I have on the set of a film are the most important.”

In an accompanying piece on Deadline, she spoke about her acting debut with Om Shanti Om, her work with mental health awareness and more.

Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her will be Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

She also has Kalki 2898 AD and the Hindi remake of The Intern.