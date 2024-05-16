Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian star to feature on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 list
Deepika Padukone has added another feather to her cap as she joined the ranks of global disruptors for the class of movers and shakers 2024.
Actor Deepika Padukone, alongside international stars Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin, has been recognised by the international publication Deadline for her significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Also read: When Deepika Padukone turned into Barbie in a pink ball gown at Met Gala 2019; here's how Ranveer Singh reacted
'India's surprise superstar'
As the only Indian star featured on the Global Disruptors List, Deepika Padukone solidifies her position as a trailblazer on the world stage, hailed as 'Racket to Rocket: India's Surprise Superstar is on a mission to break barriers and taboos'.
This acknowledgement places Deepika, who is expecting her first child with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, among an exclusive cohort of influential personalities, who are actively reshaping the global entertainment landscape.
Deepika on making the list
In a statement reflecting on her journey and motivations, Deepika emphasised her profound appreciation for the collaborative nature of the film industry, stating, “Of course, the success of a movie is important, but for me, the time I've had with people and the experiences I have on the set of a film are the most important.” The information has also been shared by Deepika Padukone's team on her official website.
Deepika's journey from Bollywood to global stardom
Her stellar career trajectory includes back-to-back box office successes in India and significant representation on global platforms. From gracing the stage as a presenter at prestigious events like the Oscars in 2023 and BAFTAs in 2024 to serving as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Deepika's journey from Bollywood to global stardom has been marked by numerous milestones.
Beyond her acting prowess, Deepika is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness. Through her foundation, Live Love Laugh, she works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India and beyond, earning widespread admiration.
Latest projects
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Singham Again, the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.
But that's not all on her plate. Deepika Padukone is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.
With ANI inputs
