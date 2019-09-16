Deepika Padukone stuns at Live Laugh Love event with parents and sister, launches lecture series on mental health

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:02 IST

Deepika Padukone, who suffered anxiety and depression in the past, launched her first lecture series on mental health in Delhi on Sunday. “It’s been four years to Live Love Laugh Foundation and today we launched our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way,” said the 33-year-old actor.

Deepika was joined at the event by her badminton star father Prakash Padukone, her mother Ujala and her golf player sister Anisha Padukone. Talking about her biggest struggle with the issue, the actor said, “I think the conversation has really opened up and there is less stigma [about mental health] then there used to be four years ago, but certainly we have a long way to go in terms of awareness and that’s why we really need to keep the conversation alive.”

Deepika, who is the founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation, thanked the media fraternity for their role in starting the “conversation about mental health.”

“I think as far as the conversation about mental health is concerned, we have come a long way. And I think media has a huge role to play in that. Especially by opening up the conversation in various ways, whether through interviews, write-ups or articles”, she said.

Further talking about her latest initiative of commencing a “lecture series” on mental health, the Bajirao Mastani actor said, “The lecture series is to invite people from different profession from various parts of the world. Most importantly the people who are passionate about mental health and have us to talk about their journey and experience.”

Also read: Avengers Endgame: High school kids recreate climax fight scene, Mark Ruffalo calls it ‘mind blowing’. Watch

Deepika shared multiple pictures of her look from the event on Instagram. She can be seen sporting a white shirt with dramatic sleeves and pointed collar. The relaxed bottom pants completed her look

Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh’s reel wife in the upcoming sports drama 83. The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 10:00 IST