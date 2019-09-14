Have you seen these latest pics of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor?

bollywood

Bollywood stars had a busy day in Mumbai as they finished their professional commitments, were spotted at their gyms or were seen at the airport. From Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan attending a dance class to Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor spotted at the Mumbai airport, here is a look at all the stars who were seen out and about in Mumbai on Sunday.

Actors Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan were spotted in Juhu after their dance rehearsal. While Ananya wore a purple ensemble, Kartik had a white tshirt and black pants on. Ananya and Kartik will soon be seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 classic by the same name, which starred Vidya Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles. The new film will also feature Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik and Ananya pose for the shutterbugs. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone was spotted outside the Mumbai airport on Saturday as she stepped out of her car. She wore a loose radium green top and blue pants.

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Deepika Padukone is all smiles as she is spotted at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh was also spotted outside the Dharma Productions office. He wore a purple jacket over an all-black outfit.

Ranveer Singh greets the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman were out to promote their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Sonam kept her promise to wear only red and was seen in a bright red traditional ensemble paired with matching red jutis. Dulquer kept it semi-formal with a black tshirt and pants paired with a grey jacket.

Sonam Kapoor with Dulquer Salmaan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt was spotted in traditional attire outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. She was supposed to begin shooting for Bhansali’s Inshallah, which was recently shelved after the production house and the film’s leading man, Salman Khan announced that they are not making the film.

Alia Bhatt spotted in Juhu. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt waves to the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs when she was spotted in Juhu. She wore dark blue pants and a red top. She completed her casual look with dark shades and open hair. In a few pictures, she was also spotted holding a steel glass in her hand..

Shraddha Kapoor strikes poses for the shutterbugs. ( Varinder Chawla )

Homeland actor Nimrat Kaur attended the launch of premium tea lounge Queen’s Deck in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in a dark green top and skirt.

Nimrat Kaur looks gorgeous in the green dress. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nimrat Kaur poses at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor was also spotted at the airport on Saturday.

Anil Kapoor smiles for the camera. ( Varinder Chawla )

