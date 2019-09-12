Kartik Aaryan does a Nick Jonas, holds umbrella for Sara Ali Khan at the gym. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan continue to make headlines, weeks after wrapping up their film, the Love Aaj Kal sequel. The two were spotted at the gym together on Thursday.

While Sara already looked drenched in a white top and black shorts, Kartik, dressed in a black tee and track pants, was seen walking with an umbrella over her to shield her from the rain.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan seen at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, American singer Nick Jonas was seen holding an umbrella for wife Priyanka Chopra ahead of their debut joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Film Festival in May. ( Reuters )

Kartik and Sara are rumoured to be in a relationship as they continue to visit each other on sets and spend time together. They also frequently see off and receive each other at airports.

Sara had even flown to meet Kartik in Lucknow, where he was shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen romancing Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. Kartik had also joined Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, to cheer for her at the FDCI India Couture Week where she walked the ramp for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Kartik had earlier told Bombay Times in an interview, “Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again.”

Also read: Dream Girl celeb review: Ayushmann Khurrana wins over Bollywood as Pooja, is termed the ‘bravest actor’

Meanwhile, Sara had told Vogue magazine in an interview that she was busy with her life and wasn’t oblivious to attention from boys. She was quoted as saying: “If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing.”

Sara and Kartik will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. It is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:23 IST