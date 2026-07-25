Greater Noida man killed by colleague over ‘friendship with woman’

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his colleague over his friendship with a female friend in Greater Noida’s Sirsa area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Suresh, who was living at Sirsa village, Greater Noida, and a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, working at a garment company in Greater Noida.

According to the police, Suresh was called by his 33-year-old colleague to meet near the Sirsa roundabout for a discussion. “During the conversation, they got into a verbal argument and assaulted each other. The accused, who had brought a cutter with a sharp edge, attacked him multiple times,” said Pankaj Sharma, station house officer, Kasna.

The suspect also sustained severe cuts on his hands. Police were alerted by locals; both injured were rushed to a hospital. “Suresh, who received grievous cuts on his neck and abdomen, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” the officer said.

The accused sustained injuries and was taken into police custody and booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said, according to initial probe, the accused had been in contact with a female colleague for the past seven years. However, about one-and-a-half months ago, after both of them had a dispute over an issue, the woman began talking to Suresh.

The deceased, the accused, and their female colleague are married, police said, adding that a probe is underway.