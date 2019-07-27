Kartik Aaryan turns cheerleader for Sara Ali Khan as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan wrapped up filming on their first film together, the Love Aaj Kal sequel last month, but are still spotted together in public on various occasions. Kartik joined her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the audience to cheer for Sara on Friday as she walked the ramp at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in New Delhi.

Sitting in the first row, Kartik couldn’t stop smiling as Sara walked down the ramp in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a trail and greeted the audience with a namaste. The actor looked stunning in the elaborate ivory lehenga and curly hair at the fashion show. Kartik and Ibrahim later joined her post the event.

Designer duo Falguni (R) and Shane Peacock (2L) with Sara Ali Khan during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 26, 2019. ( AFP )

The two actors had wrapped up the shooting of the Imtiaz Ali film, rumoured to be titled Aaj Kal, in June. Kartik is currently shooting for his next, Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. However, Kartik was recently spotted with Sara in Lucknow and was seen protecting her from the crowd.

Kartik had also come to receive Sara at the Mumbai airport upon her return from her London vacation. Sara later returned the favour and saw him off at the airport the next day.

Post the wrap of their film, Kartik had written in an Instagram post, “And couldn’t have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95. Want to work with you again and again and again.”

On being asked about her relationship with him, Sara had told Vogue magazine in an interview that she was busy with her life and wasn’t oblivious to attention from boys. She was quoted as saying: “If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing.”

