Sara Ali Khan is asked about her crush comment, says ‘I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing’

Sara Ali Khan, the newest star kid in town, is way more mature than her age and her interview in April edition of Vogue is a case in point. Not only has she spoken candidly about her life so far (as a star kid, getting into films, studies and her recent crush actor Kartik Aaryan), it is evident how sensible she comes across.

Speaking about Kartik, she told the magazine how while she was busy with her life, she wasn’t oblivious to attention from boys. She was quoted as saying: “If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing.”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next.

Appearing on Koffee With Karan, Sara had spoken of how she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan and how she would like to go on a date with him. To which, her dad Saif had said she could if he has the money. Later when asked about the same, Kartik had blushed and said that he was busy making money, as Saif has said, to be able to take Sara out on a date. Sometime last year, Ranveer had play cupid and tried to bring the two together during the Lokmat Awards.

Sara and Kartik are working together in Imtiaz Ali’s next, the Delhi schedule of the shoot recently got concluded. Both the young actors have had a successful year in 2018. Sara made an impressive debut in Kedarnath while delivered her first commercial success with Simmba. Kartik, meanwhile, began his 2018 journey with a surprise hit in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and later this year, he gave another hit with Luka Chuppi.

