Sara Ali Khan sizzles in black and gold at the beach in her latest magazine cover shoot. See latest pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan has established herself as a millennial fashion icon within a short span of her career. She has given us some major fashion inspiration through her casual looks and all the outfits she wore during the promotions of her movies. She also loves wearing casual kurtas and has sported some gorgeous trends time and again. Recently, Sara appeared in a photoshoot for a leading fashion magazine and slayed in some gorgeous outfits especially her beach inspired looks.



The Simmba actor has surely made her mark in both Bollywood and fashion industry. Sara’s fashion does not have a set tone and it appears she loves to try new trends. In that light, her latest photoshoot with a leading fashion magazine is bound to garner her even more attention. Here are all her looks decoded.

Sara’s all-black ensemble consisting of a black bikini top, a ruffled skirt and a studded jacket with a statement necklace surely reflect the beach vibe of the shoot.



The white crop shirt and flared pants are surely giving Sara’s look the cowgirl vibe.



Her cream bikini with a peach shrug and that ankle junk jewellery are definitely giving us some major beach outfit goals.



Sara’s look in a black monokini with plunging neckline and silver accessories completed with a sarong wrap is stunning and refreshing.



The straw hat and the shadow play on Sara’s face is one Instagram picture inspiration everyone would love to add to their feed.



Sara’s blue and white off-shoulder is making us think of all things boho.



Sara’s gold mesh sequence dress forms the highlight of the shoot.



Now that we have come across this photoshoot, we definitely cannot wait to see Sara’s looks in Love Aaj Kal 2 keeping in mind the stunning outfits wore by her predecessor Deepika Padukone that created quite a buzz at the time and is still loved by many.



First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:56 IST