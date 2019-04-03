Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday show you how to style mini dresses. See pics

A little black dress is a timeless piece of clothing, which everyone woman should have in her closet. However, the iconic LBD can get a little repetitive and boring once you have worn it for quite a number of times. Even though there are no limitations as to how you can style a little black dress, the colour black just doesn’t embody the upcoming spring and summer season. To help you navigate through the summer season, your favourite B-town divas including Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday have ditched the LBD for some funky alternatives.



Mini dress is definitely making a comeback this season with a lot of bright colours, florals and quirky patterns. These dresses are easy to style and to help you with it, we have enlisted how your favourite Bollywood celebrities are wearing this trend.



Alia Bhatt’s floral dress is the perfect outfit for those Sunday brunches. The floral print and bright colours are the perfect embodiment of the upcoming summer season. The Kalank actor chose to style her outfit with bright yellow heels, another fun colour of the season and let her hair down with minimal accessories and make-up.

Janhvi Kapoor’s off-shoulder short silver number is the right fit for a girls’ night out. She chose to pair it with a pair of white sneakers which is a fun way to style your outfits this season. You can also choose to wear heels if you want to go for a more formal look. A high ponytail with minimal make-up can help you enjoy the summer nights even better.

Katrina Kaif recently stepped out in a cream dress with net and floral details. The Zero actor styled it with tan strappy footwear and minimal make-up setting up some major summer outfit goals. The dress is perfect for hot summer days and definitely in keeping up with the floral trend.

Sara Ali Khan’s strapless polka mini dress styled with black pumps is another great summer look. Minimal make-up and blow-dried hair is the way to go for a laid back look. You can also add hoop earrings or chunky bracelets to accentuate your look.

Ananya Panday’s blue mini dress with lemon print is the perfect quirky addition to the summer wardrobe for those who like to experiment with prints. The dress is ideal for a casual day out. It can be styled with flip-flops, ballerinas or sneakers.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 10:27 IST