Alia, Kareena, Aishwarya, Janhvi or Sonakshi: Who wore this Atelier Zuhra signature style better

One of the most significant trends this season as seen on red carpets throughout the globe is that of gowns with a mirror mosaic pattern. A number of Bollywood celebrities have opted for this style on various occasions, the most recent one being Sonakshi Sinha at the HT India’s Most Stylish awards 2019. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor have all been seen in mirror detail gowns by the famous Dubai fashion house Atelier Zuhra. However, all the leading ladies went for totally different gown styles but the mirror mosaic bodice stood out in all the outfits.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a blue gown with a mirror bodice and a feathery skirt at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019. She completed her look with vintage curls and accessorised with a diamond necklace and a pair of diamond earrings.

Aishwarya Rai wore a fitted red gown with mirror embellishments, full sleeves and a short train. The actor opted for smokey eye make-up, full dark eyebrows and bright red lipstick. The Fanney Khan actor styled her hair in a sleek straight look. She wore minimal accessories which included rings and a bracelet.

Alia Bhatt chose a strapless silver gown with a fitted bodice covered in mirrors which ended in a flowy skirt. The Kalank actor chose to style her hair in a bun and added silver accessories to it. She kept her make-up minimal and fresh but added a lot of highlighter glow to her face.

Janhvi Kapoor recently wore this trend as a red outfit with a strapless fitted bodice covered in mirrors which ended in a full ball gown skirt. The skirt had an abstract floral pattern embellished with tiny mirrors. The Dhadak actor finished her look with bold red lips and a sleek bun. A similar look was worn by her sister Sonam Kapoor. However, Sonam had chosen a gold gown and she completed her look with a gold headband.

Kareena Kapoor’s version of the mirror dress is different from the rest as she wore a straight fitted dress which had mirror mosaics all over. The sleeveless dress ended at her ankles and she styled it with strappy silver heels. She opted for straight hair, smokey eyes and no accessories.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:29 IST