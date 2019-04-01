Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh show how to stun in yellow this summer. Get the look

A lively shade like yellow can be an instant mood enhancer and also a good choice for summer fashion. One can wear its different shades any time of the day – a pale yellow in georgette and a pale yellow in satin will look stark opposite to one another.Celebrities and style icons like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar has sported the colour yellow with utmost panache and the colour is here to stay. The best part, it’s not weighed down by gender biases. Imagine Bollywood fashion in the 90s, and think Govinda who sported yellow pants which may have been frowned upon back in the day but have instead gained popularity with the young guns of B-town namely, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and others continuing this quirky trend.





Ranveer Singh has proven how he’s the king of quirk fashion through his many red carpet appearances in the recent past. It warms my heart to see a new-age actor-influencer promoting fluid fashion to begin with and making a fashion statement nearly every time. Last night at HT India’s Most Stylish 2019, Ranveer came wearing a lime-yellow tuxedo with thick-rimmed glasses with a white frame. His energy and his persona aside, the yellow was pleasing to the eyes that stood out amidst the bling we spotted on HT India’s Most Stylish Black Carpet.



Amongst the ladies on last night’s Black Carpet was Radhika Apte’s look (that she later changed for hosting the event), a ruffle gown in dull yellow that flowed like a stream around the Sacred Games actor.



Recently, Gully Boy actor, Alia Bhatt wore a sunflower-yellow lehenga choli at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s wedding in Mumbai where pastels were the theme of the day. Looking peppy and sprightly, we loved the character that yellow brought out on Alia at the wedding. She was lent support by her B-town mentor, Karan Johar, who also wore a jacket in the same shade on that day.



Kiara Advani, too, has sported a yellow gown with a thigh-high slit at a recent awards function. The gown’s off-shoulder look and the bling on the bodice made her shine bright on this red carpet. She sported these with a pair of colour-blocked heels.



Which of these has been your favourite so far?

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:28 IST