Top 5 celeb couples show you exactly how to coordinate wedding looks. See pics

Colour coordinated outfits are all the craze this wedding season. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, everyone is matching their outfits with their better halves. From B-town celebs to business tycoons, a lot of celebrities got married in a span of one year. The one trend that stood out in all the wedding festivities these past few months was that of couples wearing colour-coordinated outfits. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone opted to coordinate their outfits for a number of their wedding functions. Similarly, the Ambani family members were seen matching their outfits too. The concept of coordinating your outfit with your significant other is surely romantic but it also looks elegant and chic.

It seems the trend has really picked up pace since couples in movies are also seen wearing matching outfits. Take a look at the upcoming movie Kalank’s promotional pictures to get the idea of how catchy this trend is.

We have enlisted the top duos who sported this trend. Take a cue from them on how to match your outfits with your significant other for the upcoming wedding season.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married last year in Italy. The couple coordinated most of their outfits however, on two occasions they wore the same colours. For their mehendi function, the couple wore outfits in shades of pink. Later, for one of their receptions, the couple wore an ivory and gold outfit which is perhaps peak colour coordination by any couple so far. However, they both carried the look with a royal elegance.

Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities were extravagant. The couple chose to colour coordinate their outfits on their mehendi function as well as their wedding. Both adorned off-white ensembles with sea green detailing on their wedding day. For one of their functions, the couple chose a yellowish-orange outfit by Sabyasachi.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most iconic couples in B-town and it seems even they love matching their outfits. The couple wore black ensembles for their Diwali bash which looked every bit as elegant as the couple themselves.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas opted to coordinate their outfits for their haldi function, ahead of their wedding. The couple chose to wear white outfits with a hint of red.

The mentor-student duo chose bright yellow Sabyasachi outfits which apparently were ‘cut from the same cloth.’ ( Viral Bhayani/Instagram )

Alia Bhatt shares a very special bond with mentor Karan Johar as she has mentioned a number of times. So we thought it to be appropriate to deviate a little from the lovey-dovey couples and help BFFs coordinate their outfits by giving them inspiration in the form of yellow outfits worn by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at the Ambani wedding. The mentor-student duo chose bright yellow Sabyasachi outfits which apparently were ‘cut from the same cloth.’

