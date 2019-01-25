Karan Johar’s winter fashion at the World Economic Forum in Davos is on point and there’s something for everyone in it. See pics.

Setting all new fashion goals for men, Karan Johar is rocking winter fashion at the World Economic Forum 2019, being held in Davos, Switzerland currently. He’s been a successful filmmaker, producer, a talk show host, an actor and even a fashion guru for many. KJo’s Instagram handle is proof that he’s the one to look out for in men’s fashion and we sometimes, wish these clothes wouldn’t be caught in a gender bias of any kind. We believe KJo understands the nitty-gritty of fashion and wears almost anything, with complete panache. The recent episode featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah is proof that boys high on fashion sense can give even the best names a run for their money.

Actor Ranveer Singh even admitted that he’s carried off everything that Karan Johar cannot, including a super-expensive tracksuit that cost over 3 lakhs, which was apparently a hand-me-down from KJo to Ranveer.

Karan Johar has posted his looks over the three day event on his Instagram account. He’s been styled by Nikita Jaisinghani for his appearances at WEF 2019. From a cape jacket that’s high on drama to fur coats to a chequered jacket, there are options for everyone who is willing to experiment with different looks and colours for those Insta-worthy pictures that’ll label you as the fashionable man to look out for. Take a dekko at the accessories KJo uses with his looks - from hexagonal shades to reflectors and bags to complement the complete look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 18:54 IST