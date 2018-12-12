Koffee with Karan 6: Karan Johar’s fashion quiz for Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah featured clothes worth Rs 22 lakh

If you’ve been following Koffee with Karan 6 with an eager eye, you would not have missed Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah’s episode on Sunday. On any given episode of the popular celebrity talk show, its host, filmmaker Karan Johar, is a whimsical explosion of colour, pattern, and texture. He often looks as though he’s wearing three outfits at once. And yet, he absolutely pulls it off; perhaps it’s because he’s a highly successful filmmaker, who knows his fashion. However, on Koffee with Karan, season 6, episode 8, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah pulled of some seriously bold looks and even gave Karan Johar, the king of maximalist style, some friendly competition. We thought it was hard to find a more devoted disciple of luxury brands and designer labels than Karan, before we saw Diljit and Badshah in their Balenciaga looks for their Koffee with Karan debut. Here is visual evidence of the outfits that most street style obsessives would kill for:

For someone looking to add a little adventure to their wardrobe, but who doesn’t want to drift into rock star territory, a neon sweater like Diljit’s is the way to go. He paired it with Balenciaga sneakers, a black vest with multiple pockets and matching joggers from Off-white, priced at approximately Rs 92,400. If, however, rock star is what you’re after, then by all means, copy Badshah’s flamboyant look. His Balenciaga logo-print polo shirt had an oversized fit and a cool striped collar and cost approximately Rs 57,172.

What’s more? Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah’s fashion received more attention than most on the Koffee with Karan couch. Host Karan Johar even tested his guests’ knowledge of designer and luxury brands in a fun fashion quiz. In the special segment, Karan asked Diljit and Badshah to identify the labels of clothing items from his personal collection, which he pulled out of a Louis Vuitton trunk, worth more than Rs 7 lakh. Diljit Dosanjh won the quiz. According to a report in GQ India, Karan Johar’s trunk of clothes for this fashion quiz reportedly hit Rs 22,34,642, and included two Gucci jackets worth approximately Rs 1,74,697 and Rs 2,50,850, as well as items from brands, such as, Calvin Klein, Kenzo, Off-White, Heron Preston, Moncler, Philipp Plein, Prada, Balenciaga. Check out each of the items that Karan Johar pulled out from his designer trunk below:

Balenciaga oversize denim jacket with graffitis costing approximately Rs 1,57,822

Gucci multi-coloured animal print jacket with a hood costing approximately Rs 1,74,697

Prada yellow padded nylon jacket with graphic rubber logo appliqué costing approximately Rs 74,911

Balenciaga double-layered convertible shirt costing approximately Rs 63,746

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 11:51 IST