Koffee With Karan 6: Diljit Dosanjh confesses to making out in a car, Badshah says he’s been with two women at once

Host Karan Johar began Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan with a confession. The film director accepted that is indeed too fussy about his fashion choices, particularly his airport looks. He said he plans his outfits a day in advance and even lets the paparazzi know where he will be so they can click his picture.

Karan found the right guests to understand and sympathize with him in actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah. The musicians and the film director are big fans of branded outfits and spent a big chunk of the show taking about their love for fashion.

The Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah episode of Koffee With Karan saw many confessions being made.

The host began the show by talking about whether Diljit or Badshah expected their success and the first time they performed for an audience.Diljit told of an incident from his childhood when he was asked to sing at a music event in his village. He said he was a little boy in a vest and shorts and while he did sing a couple of lines of a song, he forgot the rest of it. Diljit told the audience that he forgot the lyrics and the villagers still didn’t make him feel bad.

Badshah recounted an episode from when he was 15. A man booked him for a small show after listening to him rap on the streets. While the audience loved his performance, he later realised that it was a crowd of gay men.

Diljit and Badshah also talked about their first meetings with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Diljit said he met Salman while he was shooting next door and asked a crew member to introduce them. Diljit said he became an even bigger fan of the superstar when he met him. He kept staring at their selfie together and his mother told him to get it framed.

Badshah was also in awe of his idol Shah Rukh Khan, whom he met at a party. He said Shah Rukh served him food himself and still drops him to his car when he visits his home. He also said how it makes him sad when people say that Shah Rukh is simply acting to be nice. Badshah said that Shah Rukh is over 50 years and couldn’t have put up such an elaborate show for so many years.

Karan then asked Diljit about his obsession with Kylie Jenner and posting funny comments on her pictures in Punjabi. Diljit said he writes in Punjabi because he doesn’t want to embarass her and even said that love has no limit.

Karan played a game with the two, in which they had to guess the designer judging by an outfit. Diljit won the game by a good margin. In another game, Diljit and Badshah had to take lassi shots if they were guilty of something. Karan asked them if they had been with more than nine women. While Diljit denied it, Badshah’s count ran into double digits.

Karan asked them if they had made out in a car or a farm, Badshah took the shot right away. Diljit, however, blushed a little but accepted that he had made out in a car. While Diljit denied being with two women at the same time, Badshah owned up to it right away.

Among the most hilarious moments were when Diljit acknowledged to his making out in a car.

In the rapid fire round, Badshah said he used a lot of autotune, that Varun Dhawan was always zoned out and he would choose Alia Bhatt as the one actress who looked the hottest in his songs. He is embarrassed about picking his nose in public, would like to take Kiara Advani on a date and would want to make his Bollywood debut with Diljit’s role in Good News. He also chose Kartik Aaryan as an overrated actor.

Diljit was a little more shy when it was his turn. He didn’t name the actress he would like to take on a date or the most difficult co-star he has worked with. He did, however, say that he can’t tolerate it when girlfriends ask his whereabouts or nag with a tonne of questions.

Diljit didn’t know the names of Kylie’s sisters, her middle name or even the name of her newborn daughter. “Jaccha baccha raaji rahe lekin mujhe kya padi hai,” he said. He called Shankar Mahadevan the musical maestro and Gurdas Mann, the man with a golden voice. He chose Deepika Padukone as the most beautiful actor in Bollywood and said Alia sang Ikk Kudi very well.

Badshah ended up winning the Rapid Fire round.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 08:57 IST