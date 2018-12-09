Koffee With Karan 6 with Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah: 6 things to look forward to in tonight’s episode

Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan is going to be all about Punjabi fun. Host Karan Johar will have some fun conversations with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah.

The eight episode of the season will have the host and his guests discussing their love for fashion, Bollywood and love itself. Here are six things to expect from tonight’s episode:

1. Diljit’s first meeting with Salman Khan

When Karan asked Diljit about how he’s known to be a Salman Khan fan, Diljit told him how he met his idol. He was shooting for a Punjabi film and Salman was shooting on an adjacent set. He requested one of his crew members to help him meet Salman. She took him to his set and he was standing there and looking around for Salman. When he walked up to him, he met Diljit with a lot of love and affection and Diljit found his personality really endearing.

After he met Salman, he had a two-hour drive back home and kept looking at his picture with Salman. When he didn’t stop looking at the picture even when he reached home, his mother offered to frame it and put it up.

2. Badshah’s first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Badshah had a similar first meeting with Shah Rukh. He met him at an awards function where Salman was also present. The two invited him to a party near their vanity vans and Badshah says they were both very humble and warm towards him. He even mentioned how Shah Rukh served him biryani. Badshah added that Shah Rukh always drops him to the door and even closes his car’s door for him whenever he visits him.

3. Karan asks awkward questions

In a game of Koffee Shots with Karan, the host asked them a few really awkward questions. Karan asks Diljit if he has ever made out with someone in a car or a farm. The singer couldn’t help but blush and take the shot.

4. Badshah reveals his big regret

During the Rapid Fire round, Badshah, revealed that “doing songs for films like Baar Baar Dekho” is the one mistake he would never repeat in Bollywood.

5. Diljit is flexible when it comes to attention

When Karan asked Diljit how he deals with female attention, the latter funnily responds that gender doesn’t matter that makes Badshah burst into laughter!

6. Karan plays a fashion quiz

In another segment, Karan tests his guests’ knowledge of fashion brands. He brings out a box and pulls out few high fashion garments and asks them to guess the brand.

Whether they were able to guess them all, we will find out on tonight’s episode. Koffee With Karan airs on Star World at 9pm on Sundays.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 13:34 IST