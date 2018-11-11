Koffee With Karan with Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif: 6 things to look forward to in tonight’s episode

Continuing this season’s trend of featuring unusual pairings, Sunday’s episode of Koffee with Karan will unite guest Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan on the couch. The sixth season of Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, has already featured the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Malaika Arora.

Sunday’s episode promises to be just as gossipy and headline grabbing as the previous ones. Katrina, who is having a busy couple of months, with Thugs of Hindostan and the upcoming Zero, had a great time with Varun, who starred in the hits Judwaa 2 and October in 2018.

Here are six things you can look forward to in tonight’s episode:

Varun’s mother reveals that his girlfriends in school helped him with class work

The episode will feature Varun’s parents talking about their son, and Varun’s mother narrates a story that annoyed her back then when he was a kid. Lali Dhawan reveals that when she’d check Varun’s notebooks, she’d see different handwriting. She even went to Varun’s school to confront his friends, who said that they felt sorry for him.

The reason for the formation of the ‘I Hate Katrina Club’

Varun reveals that the reason behind the formation of the ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif Club’ — reportedly started by Varun and Arjun Kapoor — was not to get Katrina’s attention, but Salman Khan’s. In a promo shared from the episode, Katrina expresses shock at this revelation. “This is all about Salman’s attention. I have got this all wrong. I thought they had a hate club for me since I didn’t give them attention,” she said.

What’s Katrina’s relationship with Alia Bhatt like now?

Katrina and Alia are good friends. Alia is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina used to date Ranbir and their relationship ended on a sour note. It’s complicated. So when Katrina was asked about her current equation with Alia, she said, “There is a lot of enjoyment and comfort when Alia and I are together.”

Love should be liberating, says Katrina

According to Indian Express, Katrina says that one shouldn’t judge themself based on their partner’s opinion of them. “You somehow always judge yourself based on how much love or attention you’re getting from your partner. Your relationship suffers just a little bit, and your self esteem and your image take a beating, which is not a good thing,” she said.

Varun pretends to be a paparazzi

When Karan asks Varun what he thinks are the most usual questions paparazzi ask celebs, Varun goes on a roll. What will they ask Alia, Karan asks. “Madam, when’s your wedding?” How about Ranveer Singh? “Baba, when’s your wedding?” Varun says. And Salman Khan? “Bhai, when’s your wedding?”

The Diwali dazzle continues on the Koffee couch with the dashing duo of Katrina Kaif & @Varun_dvn! #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithVarun #KoffeeWithKatrina pic.twitter.com/DJNW5uTZQq — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) November 8, 2018

Has Katrina ever considered Varun as someone she could date?

In one word, “Ew.” That is Katrina’s response to Karan’s question. Varun, for those who don’t know, has been in a long-time relationship with Natasha Dalal.

Next week’s episode of Koffee with Karan will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Koffee with Karan airs at 9pm on Sundays on Star World.

