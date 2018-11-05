Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Karan Johar asks Varun Dhawan if Katrina Kaif should marry Salman Khan

The sets of Koffee With Karan season 6 feature a quote ‘Stop making sense’ marking its entrance but it seems the next guests on the show -- Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have taken it too seriously. In the promo of the next episode, Karan Johar and Varun teach their fans a unique way of giving a high-five by doing it with their legs. The host is also expected to fire a lot of uncensored questions at the guests that might catch them by surprise.

Praising them for looking good together in the promo, host Karan Johar can be seen asking Katrina that since she is single, has she considered Varun as an option. The Thugs of Hindostan actor can be seen cringing at the idea itself. Karan is also expected to raise a lot of eyebrows by asking Varun’s opinion on “should Katrina marry Salman Khan.”

The Diwali dazzle continues on the Koffee couch with the dashing duo of Katrina Kaif & @Varun_dvn! #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithVarun #KoffeeWithKatrina pic.twitter.com/9H0R53fVrF — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) November 4, 2018

The show will also throw light on Varun Dhawan’s ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. Discovering the real reason for the formation of the club, Katrina can be seen exclaiming in shock, “This is all about Salman’s attention. I have got this all wrong. I thought they had a hate club for me since I didn’t give them attention.”

A lot of rib tickling banter is expected on the show as Varun expresses an urge to pee in the middle of a conversation. But his reply to Karan Johar’s objection turns out to be epic as he reacts, “Do classy people don’t pee?”

In a promo of the question-answer round, Karan Johar can be seen asking Varun about what would he like to ask Alia Bhatt if he was a part of the paparazzi. Known for his humour, Varun replies, “Madam, when will you get married?” However, the actor had the same question for both Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan as he hinted at the most common question asked by the media.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 13:42 IST