Varun Dhawan reviews Badhaai Ho, calls it the sweetest film of the year

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho has been received well at the box office for its unique storyline, funny one-liners and wonderful performances by the lead cast. While many celebs have appreciated the film, Varun Dhawan is the latest viewer to have praised the family comedy.

The Sui Dhaaga actor took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s team. Calling Badaai Ho the sweetest film of the year, he wrote, “Loved #BadhaaiHo. A very well directed film by #amit. @ayushmannk apki puri family bahut badhiyaa lagi and @sanyamalhotra07 lights up the screen every time she appears. It’s the sweetest film this year congratulations.”

Varun was last seen along with Anushka Sharma in the film Sui Dhaaga, which recorded an average performance at the box office. He will now be seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about multi-starrer Kalank, starring star Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The actor is currently in news for appearing on Karan’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, where he will be seen sharing the couch with Ek Tha Tiger actor Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Badhaai Ho continues to remain strong at the box office after reaping the advantage of the extended Dussehra weekend. The film revolves around unplanned pregnancy of a middle-aged couple, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, and how their entire family come to terms with it. Ayushmann plays the son of the couple with Sanya Malhotra as his girlfriend and colleague in the film.

Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

As per the latest reports on Boxofficeindia.com, Badhaai Ho has already collected around Rs 44 crore in four days. The film shared its release date with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England, which is struggling to pull the audience to the movie theatres.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 11:38 IST