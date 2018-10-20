No pregnant pause, these 5 Badhaai Ho dialogues will have you laughing out loud

Badhaai Ho, the film on middle-age pregnancy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, has picked up the interest of the moviegoers for its quirky content, focus on milieu and funny one-liners. The film released ahead of the extended Dussehra weekend and recorded a wonderful opening of over Rs 7 crore on day one.

Set in middle-class Delhi, the film has Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta as a middle-aged couple who get pregnant, much to the chagrin of son Ayushmann and family matriarch Surekha Sikri. Frustrated over his mother’s pregnancy, Ayushmann Khurrana scolds his brother, “Apna kamra chahiye! Apna kamra chahiye! Kuch din aur na so sakta tha mummy papa ke beech me!” (You used to ask for a separate room for yourself. Couldn’t you have slept with mummy and papa for a few more days?)

Soon after breaking the bad news to their sons, the atmosphere of the Kaushik household turns tense. During a conversation with his father over his mother’s pregnancy, Ayushmann’s brother leaves the room midway with the excuse, “Khushkhabri to hai na jo bar bar sunu.” (It’s not a good news that I should listen to it again and again).

Miffed with son Jeetender Kaushik, played by Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri taunts him saying, “Yu to bachcho ka kaam hota hai naam roshan karna. Tune to apne bachcho ko mauka hi nhi dia. Main to Nakul ko joke kare thi ki teri god me balak dekhna chahu. Teri bahu ne to serious lelia dikhe.” (Kids are expected to make their parents proud but you didn’t give your kids a chance. I used to joke with Nakul that I wish to see a child in his arms but it seems your wife (Neena Gupta) took it seriously.)

Surekha Sikri has some of the best dialogues in the film as she is known for her sudden fits of anger. She makes fun of her son saying in reference to the government’s family planning campaign, “Apne aap ko sarkari naukar batao. Jab sarkar ki baat hi nhi samajh aari to itne sal se naukri kaisi.” (You call yourself a government servant but what have you done all these years when you could not understand a government’s family planning campaign).

Ayushmann Khurrana shares the bad news with his girlfriend Sanya Malhotra in the film and vents out his anger saying, “Jis umar me launde ki shadi ka intzam karte hn sarbhale ka sath me kar re hn.” (At the age when parents prep for their son’s wedding, my parents have prepared for the child who sits with the bridegroom during baraat.)

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 10:20 IST