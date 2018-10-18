Badhaai Ho or Namaste England: This Dussehra take your pick based on the box office predictions

This festive Dussehra season offers two big releases at the box office for the cine lovers to choose from — Namaste England and Badhaai Ho. Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, is a quirky love story of an elderly couple who are expecting a baby in their middle age. The Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England is the much awaited sequel of the hit film Namaste London. Know what the critics have to say about the films and their predictions about their box office performance that can help you make the right choice.

Talking to Hindustantimes.com about the films’ possibilities based on their star value, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta said, “Ayushmann has made a wonderful place for himself in the content-rich film and different cinema space. Badhaai Ho, coming close on the heels of his Andhadhun, augurs well for the former film. Unfortunately, Arjun’s Half Girlfriend didn’t work last year but fortunately for him and the makers of Namaste England, his Mubarakan was a fair earner. However, merely from the trailer point of view, Badhaai Ho seems to have a lead, as far as the opening is concerned.”

Meanwhile, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes content is the king regardless of the star cast and says, “Talking about Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, content matters more than the star value. Like Rajkummar Rao had never seen a 100-crore film but Stree has been such a huge success due to its content. Andhadhun certainly has a recall value in the minds of the audience. But eventually it’s the merit of Badhaai Ho’s content which will prove where the film is headed to. Like after 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan had delivered Talaash and after Jai Ho, Salman Khan had delivered Ek Tha Tiger. It’s eventually about the merit of the content.”

Hinting at the films’ opening at the box office, Komal has said, “The trailer of Badhaai Ho is a universal hit. Everyone seems to be keen on watching this humour-driven film after its trailer came out. I think, that’s half the battle won. Namaste England is sequel to a popular film, Namaste London. So, both should open well, also because they are releasing around Dussehra.”

Film exhibitor Akshaye agrees, “Both are very engaging and universal subjects. Both the films you can watch with your friends, family or you can go out on a date for. The youth’s imagination has been captured clearly by Badhaai Ho which certainly has an edge going by its phenomenal trailer. On the other hand, Namaste England seems more like a family film you can watch with your family in the festive season. This may probably help getting a bit more attention of the youth early on. On the other hand, Namaste England’s songs have added more to its popularity among the audience.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 11:05 IST