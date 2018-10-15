Masaba Gupta reviews mother Neena Gupta’s Badhaai Ho, says it’s warmest and funniest film

Noted actor Neena Gupta is back in a never seen before avatar in her upcoming film Badhaai Ho. The actor plays a middle-aged woman expecting a baby while her elder son is himself of a marriageable age. While the film has raised enough curiosity with its interesting trailer, it was recently reviewed by none other than Neena’s daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Impressed by the film, Masaba extended some warm wishes for the team and shared her views in detail on the social media. She wrote, “Means now where do I even start! This was just before we watched Badhaai Ho for the first time last night. Just 2-3 things to say 1.There are so many great stories out there & so many great films being made but nobody can touch a film with such heartbreakingly great actors. Your heart will literally break that they are only interested in showing you the best of their craft ! 2. Mom,to each time you questioned why you didn’t get ‘meatier’roles when you were younger .. it’s because they saved the best for your second innings & this is just the beginning .. I’m so glad you didn’t become bitter that’s the most important thing. Lastly,To the director/cast & crew and everyone at Junglee films - thank you for making a film that is actually not glossy assholery at all,it is in fact the warmest,funniest,loveliest little jagged shard of glass that we all need right now. #badhaaiho comes out a day earlier now cos no one can wait. So it’s the 18th of October ! Excuse my language but i am so happy.”

Badhaai Ho stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead and Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame as his love interest. Neena Gupta plays Ayushmann’s pregnant mother. The film also has Gajraj Rao as Neena’s husband and Surekha Sikri as her mother-in-law. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho is set to release on Dussehra, October 18, 218.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 15:54 IST