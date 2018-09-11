Badhaai Ho trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana is embarrassed by his parents’ sex life in hilarious new comedy

Trust Ayushmann Khurrana to pick the best, most novel movies these days. The singer-actor is back with yet another rib-tickling comedy, Badhaai Ho, the trailer for which, was released on Tuesday.

Badhaai Ho trailer showcases Ayushmann as a man embarrassed by his parents’ active sex lives and the consequences of it. His mother—played by Neena Gupta in an impressive comeback to big screen—gets pregnant when most women her age would be on the brink of menopause.

As his nervous father—played by Gajraj Rao— breaks the ‘good news’ to the entire middle class family, everyone’s cheeks turns red of sheer second hand embarrassment. Of course, they can’t digest that a couple who should be playing with their grandkids are still busy making more kids of their own. The awkwardness is so thick in the family, you can cut through it with a knife. But thankfully for us, it’s pure comedy gold.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in Badhaai Ho trailer.

The trailer delivers the cheekiest dialogues like the shocked angry old grandma—played by Surekha Sikri—saying, “Ab sab samajh aa rahi, kyun bahu ka badan toota kare hai roj subah (I understand it all now, why the daughter-in-law complains of body ache every morning),” to the mortified couple. Ayushmann, even in the throes of passion with his girlfriend—played by Sanya Malhotra—could not help but take a pause and ask her, “Tu hi bata yaar, ye bhi koi mummy papa ke karne ki cheez hai kya? (You tell me, is this a thing mummy papa should enjoy at their age?)”

Badhaai Ho’s quirky posters featuring Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao.

Talking of his choice in films, Ayushmann had told Mumbai Mirror earlier, “I often wonder if I attract such scripts or vice versa, but I am not complaining. I love these kind of stories, we need to present something unconventional as completely normal. The content can’t be vanilla anymore.”

The hilarious situation and the perfect performances make Badhaai Ho another movie to watch out for this year. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and releases on October 19.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 10:27 IST