Hannah Rapp family, net worth: All about the rising boxer killed in Texas bicycle crash

Professional boxer Hannah "Hanarchy" Rapp, who was emerging as one of women's boxing's promising talents, has died after a bicycle crash in Brazos County, Texas. She was 26. Authorities say Rapp was struck while riding her bicycle on Saturday morning. A suspect has since been arrested on a manslaughter charge. Professional boxer Hannah "Hanarchy" Rapp, who was emerging as one of women's boxing's promising talents, has died after a bicycle crash in Brazos County, Texas. (Most Valuable productions)

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Who was Hannah Rapp? Family and net worth Hannah Rapp, known in the ring as "Hanarchy," moved from Indiana to the Bryan-College Station area in Texas about two years ago. Rapp relocated to Bryan-College Station after her boyfriend was hired by Texas A&M.

The name of her boyfriend has not been revealed.

Despite taking up boxing fewer than five years ago, she quickly established herself as one of the sport's rising prospects.

Bryan Boxing introduced the former Purdue track and field athlete to Coach Carl Perry. In an interview with KBTX in June, Rapp explained that since joining the Bryan Boxing team in 2024, she has traveled to Houston and even Mexico to get fights under her belt.

She said, “We get a really big call for a world championship fight. Obviously, that’s no question. We’re taking it immediately. I don’t care who the opponent is. So few people get the opportunity to fight for a world championship.”

Rapp also has a degree in environmental engineering.

Hannah Rapp's exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed. As a relatively new professional boxer, Rapp had not reached the multimillion-dollar earnings associated with established world champions.

However, boxing alone was not yet her primary source of income. She also maintained full-time employment at Texas A&M.

"I work full-time, so I use all my vacation time and sometimes unpaid leave to train and compete," she told KBTX.

While her family has not issued a public statement as of Sunday, Most Valuable Promotions extended condolences to her loved ones.

"Our thoughts are with Hannah's family, friends, teammates, coaches and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the promotion said.

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What happened in the Texas crash? According to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 am on Saturday, July 18, to a major crash involving a bicyclist in the 23000 block of FM 159.

First responders treated Rapp at the scene. She was then transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators allege that Charles Medina, 31, drove past two bicyclists before stopping his vehicle, reversing and striking one of them. Medina was arrested without incident and charged with manslaughter. He was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center.