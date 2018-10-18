Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan to appear on Koffee With Karan together, see pic

After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, Karan Johar introduced the next duo to grace the couch of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan. Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, who are great friends and now co-stars on next iteration of ABCD franchise, will be appearing on the show together. This will be Katrina’s second appearance on the show after she made her ‘Koffee debut’ in season 5.

Karan shared pictures on his Instagram account and captioned one of them, “So much fun in the koffee house today!!! A riot of a combination with some great conversation! #koffeewithkaran.”

He posted another picture with the guests and captioned that “The koffee posers!!! #koffeewithkaran.”

Katrina wore a pretty yellow slip dress to the show and Varun looked dapper in a beige suit that had some funky prints on it. He paired this with a black tee and black pants. Karan also looked handsome in his black and white outfit.

Koffee with Karan season 6 will premiere on Star World on October 21.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 21:59 IST