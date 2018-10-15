Karan Johar unveils Aamir Khan as Koffee with Karan season 6 guest, here’s who he’ll be paired with. See pic

Karan Johar, the host of chat show Koffee with Karan, has introduced the next guest on his Instagram. After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, the next guest duo to complete the shoot for the show would be Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan, who will be paired with Malaika Arora. Karan shared the picture of Aamir holding a cup of coffee and captioned it, “@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!”

We wonder who won this round of the rapid fire. Karan also shared a selfie with the actor. The director also shared an Insta story with Malaika who looked gorgeous in a black outfit and Karan captioned it, “Koffee blues!”

The video promos of Deepika and Alia’s episode were released recently and the bloopers were hilarious. From speaking about the ‘elephant in the room’ - Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika’s ex and Alia’s current boyfriend - to Alia burping loudly on national television, there is a lot to look forward to this season.

Will Smith might also make a cameo on the show, in Ranveer and Akshay’s episode. Karan also shared a picture with Will Smith and Ranveer on his Instagram. The show is slated to premiere on October 21 and will be telecast on Star World.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 21:02 IST