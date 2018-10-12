Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora party together. See inside pics, videos

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri celebrated her birthday on Thursday, and if you followed along with the festivities on social media, you probably know the star-studded bash was an extravagant affair with glittery lights and balloons lining the ceiling and walls. Celebrating by her stylist and friend’s side was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, alongside sister Karisma Kapoor and their close friends, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar. Other party-goers included actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and sister Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.

Birthday girl Tanya recorded the shenanigans and shared a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos and videos that show Karisma, Kareena, Amrita, Malaika, Arjun, Janhvi, Karan and Jacqueline’s moments together:

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla was there too and captured some of the ambience on camera for her Instagram Story. She shared an Instagram post as well of the after-party at the terrace of Kareena’s BFF Amrita Arora, excitedly captioning the photo with, “On Amu’s beautiful terrace. #midweek #shenanigans for #birthdaycelebrations @greg.foster @tanghavri.”

We’re not surprised that Kareena partied in style. The Veere Di Wedding actor was surrounded by her closest friends and, of course, her stylist Tanya Ghavri. Perhaps as a tribute to the birthday girl, Kareena showed up to the festivities wearing a statement look. The fashion-forward star wore a one-shouldered red minidress and adorned herself in multiple diamond rings, bracelets, instantly lifting her monochrome outfit and proving that sometimes, less is more.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 18:38 IST