Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh kissed, danced on Koffee With Karan. There was a Will Smith cameo too

When with Ranveer Singh, do as Ranveer Singh does. This seems to be the mantra of Akshay Kumar he shot an episode of the upcoming Koffee With Karan with the Padmaavat actor on Sunday. There was dance, there were kisses and there was Will Smith as well.

Soon after sharing photos of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar let the madness reign as he posted photos of Akshay and Ranveer together. He wrote with the pictures, “The koffee boys in the house. Wild, wacky and beyond.”

Ranveer gave an example of just how wild it got as he shared a clip of dancing with Akshay in his arms, aptly captioned, “Baahon mei chalei aao.” He also gave us a peek into his look for the evening, writing, “Gianni would be proud.” Akshay also shared a photo where he and Ranveer are kissing Karan, writing, “Not much of a koffee person but the only time I make an exception as @karanjohar knows how to brew it to perfection. Was super fun sharing the couch with @ranveersingh.”

The best, however, was saved for the last as Will Smith was seen with Karan and Ranveer. Karan posted a photo and wrote, “Where there’s a WILL there’s a way!!!! @ranveersingh @willsmith shot today at the superb #sohohousemumbai.” Now, it is hard to say if the Pursuit of Happyness star would indeed appear on a Koffee episode but the photos and videos are pure gold.

Will Smith was in Delhi on Sunday morning for Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018 where he revealed that a Bollywood dance number is on his bucket list. “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her,” he said in a conversation with Farhan Akhtar.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 09:04 IST