Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to open Koffee With Karan. 5 pics reveal what’s brewing

Karan Johar returns with Koffee With Karan 6 and an all-new line-up of stars, controversies and revelations. Opening the season will be Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, perhaps the most successful female stars in the industry today.

Sharing photos from the shoot of the episode, Karan wrote, “Season opener!!!!!!! #girlpowerall the way!!! @deepikapadukone@aliaabhatt.” The two actors were not far behind as they posted photos from Koffee With Karan sets. Other than their powerhouse performances, the show will definitely speak about Alia and Deepika’s personal lives, especially their relationships with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh respectively. Deepika and Ranbir also dated in the past but the two continue to be friends and often collaborate in films.

While Alia wore a midnight blue dress with dewy makeup, Deepika chose a sheath dress with her hair left open. The episode will be telecast on October 21.

Other than Alia and Deepika, Koffee With Karan will host Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and sibling Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. While Arjun-Janhvi and Saif-Sara have already shot for their episodes, the rest are yet to appear on the sets. This will be the first time that Janhvi and Sara, both presented by Karan Johar in Dharma Productions, will be seen on his show.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 18:51 IST