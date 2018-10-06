Janhvi Kapoor to appear with Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan in an emotional episode. See pics

Koffee with Karan is one talk show that gives its audience truckloads of gossip. The show is definitely coming back with a bang as B-town siblings Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are set to grace its couch in the upcoming season. Yes! The brother-sister duo shot a new episode for its sixth season and the day was “emotional and hysterical.”

Host Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to make the announcement with a picture of the siblings looking their stylish best as they strike a pose for the camera. While Janhvi can be seen wearing a cold-shoulder dress, Arjun looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

“Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure! #KoffeeWithKaran @arjunk26 #janhvi” read the caption.

Arjun shared three photos on his page, “Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back !!”

KJo also shared behind the scenes shots on his Instagram stories. This will be Jahnvi’s first appearance on the show unlike Arjun, who has appeared on previous seasons.

On the work front, Arjun is all set for his upcoming romantic-comedy ‘Namaste England’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie has been creating immense buzz owing to the crackling chemistry between the leading duo.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the flick will hit the big screens on October 19, this year.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was last seen in Dhadak which marked her debut in the Bollywood industry. An official adaptation of Sairat, Dhadak also starred Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 09:05 IST