Namaste England song Proper Patola: Arjun Kapoor woos Parineeti Chopra as Diljit sings and Badshah watches

A new song from the film Namaste England, a remix of the popular Proper Patola, has been released online on Wednesday. Featuring stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra with Badshah, the track is an electronic remix of Diljit Dosanjh’s hugely popular track.

The song’s Punjabi lyrics refer to an attractive woman, presumably Parineeti’s character, who is being wooed by Arjun and Badshah in the video. All three do a chicken-like step when the beat drops, which sets this version of the song apart from the original, whose video was mostly set in the back seat of a red convertible.

Like the first song from the film, Bhare Bazaar, Proper Patola is also a dance number whose video features the actors and Badshah in a club environment. The song has been sung by Badshah, Diljit and Astha Gill. Another song, Dhoom Dhadaka, was released previously, checking off the ‘rustic folk number’ item on the album.

Namaste England is a spin-off of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Namastey London, and has also been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film has been set in numerous locations such as Amritsar and London. It reunites Parineeti and Arjun, who made their Bollywood debuts together in Ishaqzaade. They will star opposite each other once again in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 21:07 IST