Namaste England song Dhoom Dhadakka: Arjun Kapoor woos Parineeti Chopra with outfit changes

What good is a Punjabi song if it doesn’t begin with ‘Dhing Lakk Lakk Te Dhing Lakk Lakk’? Namaste England wastes no opportunity to put their Punjabi setting to use in new song Dhoom Dhadakka.

The song shows Arjun Kapoor swooning over Parineeti Chopra at a wedding, in a farm and even at what looks like a university campus. The lyrics, written by Javed Akhtar, are all about singing panegyrics for Parineeti’s beauty and professing his love for her. The entire baraat dances with Arjun so he could woo Parineeti and we definitely feel sorry for the bride at this wedding.

An outfit change later, we are still at a wedding with sharper dance steps and more tareefans. The video should definitely give you a few lehenga inspirations for the upcoming wedding season.

The song is sung by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra (though the video has no female vocals at all). Here is the video of Namaste England song Dhoom Dhadakka:

Namaste England is a love story spread across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It stars Parineeti and Arjun as a Punjabi couple in love but Parineeti leaves him behind and runs away to England seeing how caged her life would be in Punjab. Arjun, however, makes up his mind to bring her back.

The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who also made the hit Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif movie, Namaste London. It releases on October 19.

