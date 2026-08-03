Why was Sidney Starr arrested? Shocking child abuse allegations against ‘Baddies ATL’ star explained
Reality TV star Sidney Starr was arrested in Georgia on alleged child sexual abuse charges, including sodomy, sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.
On Sunday, Sidney Starr, transgender model and star of reality TV shows "Baddies ATL" and "Love & Hip Hop: New York," was arrested in Hapeville, Georgia, for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
FOX 5 Atlanta reported Monday that Sidney Starr, whose real name is Sidney Favors, was taken into custody at the Embassy Suites hotel on International Boulevard. The charges against the 37-year-old have shocked many. FOX 5 reports that Sidney Starr has been charged with "sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation."
Because the case involves a minor, the Hapeville Police Department has not released any additional information about the circumstances of the alleged offenses against Sidney Starr. The circumstances under which the complaint against Sidney Starr was filed leading to the arrest, are also not clear. "Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency," the department said in a statement to FOX.
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So far, no statement has come from the reality TV star or her representatives.
Allegations Against Sidney Starr Explained
The Hapeville Police Department has little information about the case, as of Monday afternoon. However, Sidney Starr's arrest records and mugshot from the Hapeville Police Department have surfaced and gone viral on social media. Fulton County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case.
According to Georgia law, the Battery Against a Child Under 16 charge refers to physical contact with the intimate parts of a child under 16 without consent (or where the law does not recognize consent because of the child's age).
The Aggravated Child Molestation charge involves either physical injury to the child or an act of sodomy with a child under 16. And the Sodomy charge will be treated as felony since the alleged victim is under the age of 16.
Sidney Starr could face up to 27 years in prison if convicted. It is unclear if Sidney Starr has hired a lawyer to represent herself.
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Sidney Starr first gained fame with viral videos and her public transition as a transgender woman. She later built a career in entertainment with appearances on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: New York", as well as television series including "Star", "Empire", "The Chi", and "Boomerang." She also appeared on reality shows such as "Baddies ATL" and "Joseline's Cabaret".
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More