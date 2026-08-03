Why was Sidney Starr arrested? Shocking child abuse allegations against ‘Baddies ATL’ star explained

On Sunday, Sidney Starr, transgender model and star of reality TV shows "Baddies ATL" and "Love & Hip Hop: New York," was arrested in Hapeville, Georgia, for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Reality TV star Sidney Starr. (Sidney Starr/ Instagram)

FOX 5 Atlanta reported Monday that Sidney Starr, whose real name is Sidney Favors, was taken into custody at the Embassy Suites hotel on International Boulevard. The charges against the 37-year-old have shocked many. FOX 5 reports that Sidney Starr has been charged with "sodomy, sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated child molestation."

Because the case involves a minor, the Hapeville Police Department has not released any additional information about the circumstances of the alleged offenses against Sidney Starr. The circumstances under which the complaint against Sidney Starr was filed leading to the arrest, are also not clear. "Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency," the department said in a statement to FOX.

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So far, no statement has come from the reality TV star or her representatives.

Allegations Against Sidney Starr Explained The Hapeville Police Department has little information about the case, as of Monday afternoon. However, Sidney Starr's arrest records and mugshot from the Hapeville Police Department have surfaced and gone viral on social media. Fulton County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case.

According to Georgia law, the Battery Against a Child Under 16 charge refers to physical contact with the intimate parts of a child under 16 without consent (or where the law does not recognize consent because of the child's age).

The Aggravated Child Molestation charge involves either physical injury to the child or an act of sodomy with a child under 16. And the Sodomy charge will be treated as felony since the alleged victim is under the age of 16.

Sidney Starr could face up to 27 years in prison if convicted. It is unclear if Sidney Starr has hired a lawyer to represent herself.

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Sidney Starr first gained fame with viral videos and her public transition as a transgender woman. She later built a career in entertainment with appearances on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: New York", as well as television series including "Star", "Empire", "The Chi", and "Boomerang." She also appeared on reality shows such as "Baddies ATL" and "Joseline's Cabaret".