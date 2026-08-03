Strategy sells 1,638 bitcoin for $105M, boosts cash reserve to $4 billion

The Strategy is selling Bitcoin instead of buying more. The company sold 1,638 Bitcoin for about $104.7 million, at an average price of $63,957 per Bitcoin, according to its latest SEC filing. The sale shows that Strategy’s focus is shifting from simply building its Bitcoin holdings to keeping more cash available. Strategy sold 1,638 Bitcoin for $104.7 million and raised $290.6 million through shares (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Instead, the move appears to be part of a broader plan to strengthen the company’s financial position. Strategy also raised much more money by selling shares. Along with the Bitcoin sale, the company sold about 3 million shares of common stock, raising another $290.6 million, according to the filing.

Strategy builds a $4 billion cash reserve A large part of that money went into Strategy’s cash reserve. The company moved $250 million from the share sale into its USD Reserve, which has now grown to around $4 billion, according to the filing.

The growing cash pile shows that liquidity and financial flexibility are becoming major priorities for the company. The reserve gives Strategy more cash to deal with financial obligations and maintain access to funding when needed.

This marks a notable shift for a company that has built its identity around buying and holding Bitcoin. Strategy still owns a huge amount of Bitcoin, but its latest moves show that it is not using all available capital to increase its cryptocurrency holdings.

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Strategy stock is no longer just a Bitcoin bet Strategy has become more than simply a Bitcoin holder. The company now has preferred shares, common stock issuances, cash reserves, dividend obligations and financing needs alongside its large Bitcoin holdings.

That means investors in Strategy have to consider more than just the price of Bitcoin. Share dilution, preferred securities, dividends and management’s financing decisions can also affect the stock.

The latest move highlights that change. Strategy sold 1,638 Bitcoin for $104.7 million while also raising $290.6 million through the sale of around 3 million common shares. The combination suggests that raising and preserving capital has become more important than simply increasing Bitcoin ownership.

Strategy faces a new investment story The latest SEC filing points to a change in priorities. Strategy appears more focused on protecting liquidity and maintaining financial flexibility while continuing to hold a large Bitcoin position.

For shareholders, this means Strategy is no longer simply a Bitcoin accumulation story. The company remains heavily exposed to Bitcoin, but its future performance will also depend on how it manages its cash reserves, stock issuance, preferred securities and other financing needs.

The $4 billion reserve gives Strategy a larger financial cushion as it manages these obligations. At the same time, selling Bitcoin while raising money through common shares shows that the company is taking a different approach from its earlier strategy of using capital to continuously add to its Bitcoin holdings.