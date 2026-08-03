Who is Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James? Another ‘hero’ besides Jordan Salinas confronted Twin Falls, Idaho shooter

Jordan Salinas was not the only 'hero' to engage the Twin Falls, Idaho shooter Chad Williams. While Salinas had drawn his silenced pistol to confront Williams, who opened fire at the In-N-Out there, Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James put himself in harm's way to help others escape. Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James is seen in this photo. He has come to the limelight as the second person to engage the Twin Falls, Idaho shooter. (GiveSendGo)

Austin's father, Marcus Scott put out a statement on Facebook “On August 1, our lives changed forever. My son Austin AJ Scott was shot while responding to an active shooter incident. When he heard gunfire he made the courageous decision to move toward the danger in an effort to help protect others. He was critically injured and is now facing a long road of surgeries, recovery and rehab rehabilitation.”

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He added “We are incredibly thankful that God spared his life and that his wife and friend were there to provide immediate care until he could get to the hospital. Austin and his wife, will both face time away from work as he heals, and we are asking for prayers and support during this difficult season. If you feel led to help, please consider sharing or donating through the link below. Most importantly, we ask that you keep Austin and his wife Connie and our family in your prayers.”

A GiveSendGo has also been started for Scott. Here's all you need to know about Austin ‘AJ’ Scott James.