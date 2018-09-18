Koffee with Karan season 6 will be all about uncomfortable questions. Watch promo video

Koffee with Karan season 6 is on its way and fans cannot wait to see who would be the guests on the chat show. The promo of the new season was shared by Karan Johar on social media and the short video is hilarious. It speaks about a boy who began asking inappropriate, uncomfortable and honest questions from he the time he was really young. For instance, this boy asks an actor if her nose is fake and asks a man who is working out in the gym if he is on steroids. He goes on to ask yet another man in a flight sitting between wife and mother, who he loves more. No wonder he grows up to be Karan Johar, the man behind controversial questions and scandalous answers.

Karan says in the video, “I will admit to asking all the wrong questions, if you admit to loving the answers.” He captioned this promo video, “The story of the UNAFRAID BOY! #koffeewithkaran is back!!!! Season 6!!!”

Karan’s show is probably one of the most talked about chat show because of the things that celebrities confess on his show. Last season for example, the show’s first guest was Salman Khan who had said that he was a virgin. The same season, Kangana Ranaut dubbed Karan as the flagbearer of nepotism and Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the show together. This show, which delves into the personal side of the celebrities, has now become a much-looked forward to show.

Koffee with Karan season 6 premiere is set to happen on October 21, and the show will be broadcast on Star World and Hotstar at 9 pm on Sundays. On the movie front, Karan is currently getting ready for a big directorial titled Takht. The director had revealed that this would be “about two warring brothers and it’s based on facts”.

He added further, “It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It’s has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture.”

Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 14:30 IST