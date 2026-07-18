Why does a fluffy cat appear when you search Marc Cucurella on Google? Viral World Cup meme explained

As Spain prepares to face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final, defender Marc Cucurella has become one of the tournament's biggest talking points; not just for his performances on the pitch, but also for a viral Google Easter egg inspired by an internet meme. Spain's Marc Cucurella takes part in a training session at Melanie Lane Training Grounds in East Hanover, New Jersey, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 16, 2026. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters) Anyone searching the 27-year-old's name on Google may notice a small fluffy cat with curly hair appearing in the bottom-left corner of the screen. The animation is a nod to one of the most popular memes of the tournament, which compares Cucurella's distinctive long curls to a fluffy cat wearing a wig. A fluffy cat The meme began circulating on social media after fans noticed the resemblance between Cucurella's trademark hairstyle and a fluffy cat with curly fur. It evolved into a recurring joke throughout the World Cup, with the cat often being used to represent the Spanish left-back as he shut down some of the competition's biggest attacking stars.

As Spain progressed through the tournament, the meme featured Cucurella "guarding" elite forwards such as Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and others, celebrating his defensive performances in humorous fashion. Google has now embraced the trend by adding the animated cat as an Easter egg when users search for the Chelsea defender's name.