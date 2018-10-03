Before Simmba, Sara Ali Khan will debut on Koffee with Karan with dad Saif Ali Khan. See pic

Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that shooting had begun on the new season of Koffee with Karan and revealed a new pair of guests, father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Karan shared a picture of his guests on set.

This is the second pairing to be confirmed for the upcoming sixth season of the popular talk show, the first being Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. “The first cup of Koffee is all about girl power!! Welcome Deepika and Alia on episode 1 season 6 of Koffee with Karan,” Karan had written on Twitter announcing the guests of the first episode.

Alongside the picture of Saif and Sara, Karan wrote, “Today was day 1 for the shoot of #koffeewithkaran ! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! #saifalikhan and @saraalikhan95.”

In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen holding cups of coffee and posing for the camera on a set that gives off a ‘60s vibe.

Karan is launching Sara in Bollywood with Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh. Sara was initially supposed to make her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, but that film was caught in legal trouble and hounded by production delays, pushing its release back to 2019.

Saif most recently appeared in the hit Netflix original series, Sacred Games. He will be seen in Bazaar at the end of October, which is around when Koffee with Karan is scheduled to premiere its sixth season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 20:20 IST