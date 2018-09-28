Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone are first guests on Koffee with Karan 6, will discuss Ranbir-Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will feature as the first guests on the sixth season premiere of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar confirmed on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “The first cup of Koffee is all about girl power!! Welcome Deepika and Alia on episode 1 season 6 of Koffee with Karan.”

According to a Pinkvilla report, Deepika and Alia will shoot for the episode in the coming week. The topics of discussion will range from Deepika’s rumoured wedding to Ranveer Singh and Alia’s relationship with Brahmastra co-star, Ranbir Kapoor. “Girl power, the changing role of women in films today and their real-life friendship, among other things,” is said to be the theme of the episode, according to the report.

Interestingly, Ranbir and Ranveer - Deepika’s ex and current boyfriends respectively - have appeared together on a show during the last season.

All five of them, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, were present for Ranbir’s recent pre-birthday bash at his new home in Mumbai. Photos from the party were shared online, with the most prominent one being shared by Karan himself.

Alia has a handful of Dharma projects in the pipeline. Besides the ambitious Brahmastra and Gully Boy, she will appear in Kalank and Takht. Deepika is yet to finalise a follow-up to her record breaking Padmaavat, but is reportedly reprising her role in the xXx franchise opposite Vin Diesel. Ranveer will lead director Rohit Shetty’s Dharma film Simmba before joining Alia in Takht. Ranbir, meanwhile, is coming off the massive success of Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Koffee with Karan season 6 will premiere on October 21.

