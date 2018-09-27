Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh, Aamir star in this Karan Johar blockbuster

Every once in a while, one comes across a picture, piece of music, a work of art, an expression of a sentiment that makes your day. Karan Johar shared one such a picture on his Instagram account, early on Thursday. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote: “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!”

The picture is a simple one really — it has Karan huddled up with some of favourite people — there’s Shah Rukh Khan along with Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and that ‘riot’ called Ranveer Singh. So? Well, just the fact that people in this picture, in their individual capacities, have reportedly been, in rather contentious positions in the past.

Long years ago, speculation was rife about the supposed differences between Shah Rukh and Aamir. It is obvious that their acting styles are worlds apart. It was also a known fact that there was a time when all the major (and popular) film awards would go SRK, with some of his performances deemed not exactly award-winning. In his blog, Aamir had allegedly made a derogatory (perhaps mockingly) reference to SRK, when he wrote a comment on a pup named Shah Rukh at his home in Panchgani.

🤳🏻 Ranbir and Ranveer with Karan Johar pic.twitter.com/UslOv9M57U — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) September 27, 2018

Aamir had written in his blog “Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more I can ask for?” Shah Rukh had laughed it off then but topics like these were part of media debate and fans’ angst for long time.

The picture is telling for another reason -- it has a pair of ex-lovers Ranbir and Deepika together -- without a trace of animosity (actually, they have gotten over their past long back) and their current partners, Ranveer and Alia too.

Meanwhile, these busy bees have their plate full with work too -- Ranveer (with Simmba, Takht and Gully Boy), Alia (Brahmastra, Gully Boy, Takht), Ranbir (Brahmastra and Shamsher), Aamir (Thugs of Hindostan), SRK (Zero) and Karan (with everything else as a director, producer, hosting Koffee With Karan and radio chat host). The only person who hasn’t taken any new project after Padmaavat is Deepika and she is reportedly preparing for her upcoming wedding with Ranveer in November.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 09:42 IST