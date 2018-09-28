Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is the most romantic celeb couple on Instagram. These pics are proof

Ranbir Kapoor, who turns 36 on Friday (September 28), is extremely talented and good-looking. It turns out, the Brahmastra actor is quite the photographer, as well. When Ranbir and girlfriend Alia Bhatt aren’t shooting a film together, the celebrity couple is being downright romantic on Instagram. Alia and Ranbir, who have been officially dating since May, definitely don’t shy away from a little social media PDA.

Ranbir’s relationship with Alia is not only very aesthetically pleasing (they are just so cute together) but also rather admirable. In case you are unaware of their social media habits, Alia is known for constantly sharing snaps of her taken by her boyfriend. The couple have done a ton of travelling together and Instagram-sharing within the past couple of months.

Only days ago, while shooting Brahmastra with Ranbir in Bulgaria, Alia posted the above perfect photo of her from their outing at an unknown location, overlooking trees and mountains. “Keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you’ll see the best light in everyone,” the Raazi actor wrote in the caption, giving picture credit to her boyfriend “RK”.

Whether she’s celebrating at a party, enjoying a fun date or just staring fiercely at the camera as her hair blows in the wind across her face, Ranbir nails the shot angles and aesthetic in the photos he takes of Alia.

Alia and Ranbir continue to redefine couple goals. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to relive some of the most swoon-worthy moments captured by Ranbir of Alia that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star shared on her Instagram.

