Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor look almost too adorable together in romantic new Brahmastra pic

We can barely remember a time when actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were not together, but in reality, it’s been just over four months since the couple made their relationship official. Alia and Ranbir have shown their love with lots of PDA in as many photos together as possible. And now Alia is back in the arms of her boyfriend in a new photo — and together, they are cuter than ever.

Following a superfun-looking shoot of Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Alia shared an affectionate photo on Instagram, in which Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji lovingly embraced her. “The one with all the joy,” the Raazi star captioned the photo.

When you’re done swooning over their sweetness, take a look at another picture of Alia and Ranbir together below, in which their love shone through. Alia posted this photo of her longingly looking at Ranbir as the pair chilled with their friend and director Ayan Mukerji at the Brahmastra shoot in Sofia, Bulgaria. We can’t get over how happy they look together. She captioned the photo with a song from Disney’s The Lion King, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss...hakuna matata.”

Alia and Ranbir love supporting each other and don’t shy away from showing their passion for each other out in public and social media. Alia has shared more personal photos from the Brahmastra shoot on Instagram, a few of which have been taken by Ranbir.

In one picture, she even seemed to be wearing Ranbir’s football jersey, emblazoned with his number: 8. Take a look:

Ranbir has made Alia his muse in Bulgaria and she regularly shares his clicks on her social media. A few days ago, he took a beautiful picture of her in a red dress. “When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do,” she had captioned the photo. Alia shared a black and white photo on August 1 which was also clicked by him. “& into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer RK),” she had captioned it.

Ranbir first confirmed the relationship in an interview to GQ in May. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he said.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir also spoke about his feelings for Alia and said, “Honestly, I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat. There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 15:20 IST